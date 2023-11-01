Nintendo wins ruling to end patent lawsuit over Switch controllers

By Blake Brittain

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nintendo 7974.T has defeated a patent lawsuit brought by video-game peripheral maker Gamevice in California federal court that claimed Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers for its Switch gaming console infringed two Gamevice patents.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a ruling on Tuesday that Nintendo's controllers work differently than Gamevice's patented technology, ending Gamevice's lawsuit before trial.

Representatives for Nintendo and Gamevice did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision on Wednesday. The ruling marks the third loss for Gamevice after the U.S. International Trade Commission rejected two related patent complaints against Nintendo in 2019 and 2021.

Nintendo launched the Switch in 2017. The Japanese video-game giant has sold nearly 130 million of the consoles as of June 2023.

Gamevice sued Nintendo in federal court in San Francisco in 2018. The lawsuit said that Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers, which can be used while attached to or detached from the Switch, infringed Gamevice patents covering gaming controllers that attach to smartphones and tablets.

Gamevice's lawsuit requested an unspecified amount of damages for Nintendo's alleged infringement.

Seeborg rejected Gamevice's remaining allegations over two patents on Tuesday after invalidating parts of its patents earlier this year. The judge said that Nintendo's controllers work in a different way than the technology that the patents cover.

Seeborg said that Nintendo's controllers do not include the "confinement structures" or "input module apertures" to secure their joysticks that the patents outlined.

The case is Gamevice Inc v. Nintendo Co Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-01942.

For Nintendo: Grant Kinsel of Perkins Coie

For Gamevice: Erik Puknys and Smith Brittingham of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.