Markets

Nintendo Unveils Special Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nintendo (NTDOY.PK) said a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is now available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle.

"When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want - whether it's in TV or handheld mode," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's SVP of Sales and Marketing.

Nintendo is also hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular