Nintendo Unveils Special Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nintendo (NTDOY.PK) said a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is now available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle.

"When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want - whether it's in TV or handheld mode," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's SVP of Sales and Marketing.

Nintendo is also hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.