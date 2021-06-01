Nintendo to open gallery on Japan factory site

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will open a gallery showcasing its products on a renovated factory site south of the city of Kyoto, in the games maker's latest effort to diversify beyond its core console business.

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Wednesday it will open a gallery showcasing its products on a renovated factory site south of the city of Kyoto, in the games maker's latest effort to diversify beyond its core console business.

The facility, which Nintendo aims to complete in the financial year ending March 2024, was previously used to manufacture playing cards and as a customer service centre.

The gallery will display the firm's products along with other "exhibits and experiences", Nintendo said without providing further details.

The development follows other real-world expansion by Nintendo, with a Super Mario themed area launching at Osaka's Universal Studios Japan in March and a Tokyo shop opening two years ago.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More