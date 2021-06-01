Nintendo to open gallery on factory site in Japan's Kyoto

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Wednesday it will open a gallery showcasing its products on a renovated factory site south of Japan's Kyoto, in the games maker's latest effort to diversify beyond its core console business.

