Nintendo to open gallery on factory site in Japan's Kyoto

Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will open a gallery showcasing its products on a renovated factory site south of Japan's Kyoto, in the games maker's latest effort to diversify beyond its core console business.

