US Markets

Nintendo to launch Switch in China on Dec 10 priced at $300

Contributors
Sam Nussey Reuters
Pei Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Japan's Nintendo Co said on Wednesday it will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 priced at 2,099 yuan ($298), with local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd.

By Sam Nussey and Pei Li

TOKYO/SHANGHAI Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co 7974.T said on Wednesday it will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 priced at 2,099 yuan ($298), with local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, opening a major new front in Nintendo's drive to expand the reach of the home-portable Switch device beyond its core fanbase as it heads into the year-end shopping season.

The retail price for the launch, which aims to establish Nintendo's control over China's grey market for the device, includes popular game New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty. The pricing is in line with countries such as Japan and the United States.

Nintendo plans to release hit titles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey in China in the next few weeks, with a launch for its handheld-only Switch Lite device, which went on sale worldwide in September, also being prepared for that country.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Pei Li in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Huizhong Wu, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular