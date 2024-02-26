Nintendo to introduce Switch console successor as early as March 2025 - Nikkei

Adds no comment from Nintendo spokesperson, paragraph 3

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo 7974.T will roll out the successor of its Switch console as early as March 2025, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Market watchers had expected the launch this year but the company prioritised streamlining initial sales of the successor, Nikkei reported.

A Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.