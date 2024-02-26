News & Insights

Nintendo to introduce Switch console successor as early as March 2025 - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 26, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama and Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo 7974.T will roll out the successor of its Switch console as early as March 2025, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Market watchers had expected the launch this year but the company prioritised streamlining initial sales of the successor, Nikkei reported.

A Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

