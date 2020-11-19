Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

The versatile Nintendo Switch and its smaller, handheld-only counterpart, the Switch Lite, don’t go on sale often. In fact, it can be difficult to buy the console, which is in high demand, at all, sale or no sale.

But much to video game enthusiasts’ delight, Black Friday brings out the offers. Retailers traditionally restock and sell the Switch with a bonus game or accessory during the holiday shopping season. We're seeing the same this year. Let’s unpack the deals.

What are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2020?

Bundles are back in full force. But the Nintendo Switch will be in short supply, so pay close attention to retailers’ sale start times. Here’s where you can snag the device:

Amazon is boasting 16% savings on the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The deal will be available sometime between Nov. 20 and 27, so watch for an announcement from the retailer.

Best Buy will also have the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99, with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Available Nov. 22 online and in stores.

GameStop’s Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership is $299.99 as well. Limit one. The sale begins online Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. Central time. Stores open Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. local time.

Kohl’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, also $299.99, is available online and in stores from Nov. 22 through 27, while supplies last. Limit one.

Nintendo is also selling the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle directly for $299.99, available Nov. 22.

Target’s sale features limited quantities of the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for — you guessed it — $299.99. Target is also bringing back the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99. The sale runs between Nov. 22 and 28, in stores and online.

Walmart is advertising the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299, online only, starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Costco will offer the Nintendo Switch Bundle with case and additional wireless controller for $369.99, starting Nov. 26, online only. Limit two.

What were the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2019?

Last year, we spotted several enticing Switch deals. These included:

Kohl’s offered $90 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase of the Nintendo Switch console bundled with a carrying case and controller charging dock for $319.99.

Target sold the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99.

Walmart bundled the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99.

How to decide if it’s worth it

You’ll see bundle deals rather than pure discounts on the Nintendo Switch console. Still, you’ll get more for your money by purchasing a Switch during Black Friday sales than you will most other times of the year.

As is the case with other popular gaming devices, shoppers will likely scoop up the Switch fast. If you see a deal you like, don’t wait too long to pull the trigger.

How to budget for a Nintendo Switch

Prepare to spend roughly $200 to $300 on a new Switch. You can use a budget worksheet to see if your monthly income will cover this cost and leave enough money for your other expenses.

Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet.

The article Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

