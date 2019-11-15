Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2019 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday tips and announcements about your favorite products. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

The Nintendo Switch console is designed for easy gaming at home or on the go. But the small device comes with a big price tag, which means plenty of shoppers will be on the lookout for Black Friday savings. If you’re among them, take a peek at the deals and decide if they’re worth your while.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, 2019

Kohl’s: Get $90 in Kohl’s Cash when you purchase a Nintendo Switch console bundle with carrying case and controller charging dock for $319.99.

Walmart: Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. Target: Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, 2018

Last year, retailers offered Nintendo Switch game and accessory bundles rather than discounting systems. Check out the highlights below:

GameStop offered the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99 and threw in a $50 gift card with purchase.

Target and Best Buy also sold the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game bundle for $299.99, but did not include a bonus gift card. The same bundle was 99 cents cheaper at Walmart.

Kohl’s shoppers could get the Nintendo Switch bundled with Turtle Beach headset and carrying case for $329.99 (regularly $359.99), plus receive $90 in Kohl’s Cash.

