Nintendo Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Shares of Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) (OTC: NTDO.F) have surged 25% so far in 2025 and are sitting close to all-time highs. Investors are clearly optimistic about Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 launch. The original Switch came out in 2017 and became one of the company's best-selling game systems, selling more than 150 million units to date.

The stock's recent gains reflect high expectations for sales. The stock is currently trading at a multiple of sales typically reserved for the fastest-growing video game stocks. Let's look at how the Switch 2 could be successful, and whether investors should buy, sell, or hold.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Will Switch 2 return Nintendo to growth?

Nintendo didn't provide a lot of details about the new console, other than to say it will support games from the original Switch. The company also didn't provide a specific release date but noted that it will be available in 2025.

Reports suggest that Nvidia, which supplied the original Switch with custom processors, will supply Nintendo with an updated Tegra processor for Switch 2. The extra processing power could enable newer games to be available for the new system, such as Take-Two's upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), but there's been no official announcement from Take-Two to know for certain. If it can, that alone could make the Switch 2 a success, since Grand Theft Auto is one of the best-selling franchises.

The new system has big shoes to fill. Recent sales of Switch have been falling, with Nintendo guiding for March-ending fiscal 2025 sales to be down 29% year-over-year. The stock is moving higher on the expectation that Switch 2 will revive demand and grow sales again. But assuming it does, the stock's valuation may already be discounting higher sales over the next few years.

The stock is priced for perfection

The stock is trading at more than 10 times trailing sales, which is expensive compared to other gaming stocks. For example, Roblox posted revenue growth of 32% year-over-year last quarter, and its stock trades at a price-to-sales multiple of 12.

Even considering Nintendo's improving margins from growing game sales in recent years, the stock is trading at an expensive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34. This is high for a company that is dependent on a cyclical console market.

Nintendo has to sell more hardware units, which generate low profit margins, to drive revenue growth over time. Leading video game software companies have a much smoother sales history and trade at lower valuations than Nintendo. One of the leading video game publishers, Electronic Arts, trades at a forward P/E of 18.

The value just isn't there right now. No one really knows how many units the Switch 2 will sell, but it certainly needs to perform well to grow Nintendo's sales again. Nintendo's annual revenue peaked at $16 billion in fiscal 2021, but analysts expect revenue for the current fiscal year to fall to $8 billion.

Given the uncertainty of Switch 2 sales, it's not a good idea to buy the stock hitting new highs. If Switch 2 sales disappoint, the stock could fall from these highs, as the stock's rich valuation leaves little room for error. Investors that hold Nintendo stock could even consider taking profits here and reinvesting in another video game stock that offers better value.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nintendo right now?

Before you buy stock in Nintendo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nintendo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $850,946!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Roblox, and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.