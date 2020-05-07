Nintendo Stock Rises on Record Animal Crossing Sales

Nintendo stock jumped back near a one-year high after the company reported March quarter earnings. As many parts of the world started to shut down to slow the spread of Covid-19, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the fastest-selling game on the Nintendo Switch console.

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter sales hit $2.3 billion, topping consensus estimates at $2.17 billion, according to FactSet. For the 2021 fiscal year, the company expects sales of $11.26 billion. Nintendo’s full-year operating profit clocked in at about $3.3 billion, up 41.1% year-over-year.

A number of videogame stocks have soared to new highs amid Covid-19 stay-at-home restrictions. Analysts expect a short-term boost to online gaming revenue, while more bullish observers argue the crisis has sped up a long-term shift toward online gaming that won’t just fade away when the world re-opens.

Nintendo said it sold 13.4 million copies of New Horizons in the game’s first six weeks. By comparison, the previous mainline entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, has sold 12.55 million copies since its Japanese launch in 2012, and global launch in 2013.

New Horizons launched on March 20, just as many states began to limit gatherings and enforce physical distancing measures. It’s hard to scroll through Twitter without seeing 20-and-30-somethings posting videos and photos from their islands in Animal Crossing. The game lets you decorate and build your own island paradise. You can go fishing, grow flowers, and collect bugs. The game’s online features have led some to host gatherings like birthday parties, and even weddings, in the game.

“In terms of consumer demographics, we are seeing a high percentage of players in their 20s and 30s who have likely played past entries in the Animal Crossing series, and a high overall percentage of female players, at over 40%,” the company said. “Among this group, many appear to have newly purchased a console in the Nintendo Switch family.”

Nintendo also hit 55.77 million lifetime sales of its Nintendo Switch family of devices. In fiscal 2020, Nintendo sold 14.83 million Nintendo Switch consoles, compared to 16.96 million in fiscal 2019. But the company also launched the lower-priced, portable Nintendo Switch Lite device, which has sold another 6.19 million units since its release, bringing the combined total to 21.03 million units.

The Switch has been a hard-to-get item in recent weeks amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company says delays in production and shipping are gradually recovering, though Nintendo “may be affected if there continue to be issues involving the procurement of necessary components. In addition, if the impact of COVID-19 is prolonged or worsens further, it may disrupt the product supply.”

American depositary shares of Nintendo (ticker: NTDOY) rose 2.2% to $54.31 on Thursday, not far from its recent 52-week high of $55.92. Nintendo stock has rallied 30% in the past 12 months, and has managed gains of 9% in 2020 amid the Covid-19 market selloff.

