Nintendo sold 3.43 mln Switch units in Q1
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter.
That compared to 4.45 million units in the same period a year earlier.
The Kyoto-based gaming firm maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.
It sold 23.06 million units last year.
