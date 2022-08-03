US Markets
MSFT

Nintendo sold 3.43 mln Switch units in Q1

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter.

Adds details of earnings

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter.

That compared to 4.45 million units in the same period a year earlier.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

It sold 23.06 million units last year.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular