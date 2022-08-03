Nintendo sold 3.43 mln Switch units in Q1

Adds details of earnings

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter.

That compared to 4.45 million units in the same period a year earlier.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

It sold 23.06 million units last year.

