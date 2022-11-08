Nintendo shares slump after Switch sales projection cut

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T were down 6.5% in early trade on Wednesday after the Japanese videogame giant cut its annual sales projection for its Switch console by nearly 10% citing the lingering shortage of chips.

The Kyoto-based company on Tuesday raised its annual net profit forecast thanks to a weaker yen but missed analysts' bullish forecasts.

