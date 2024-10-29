Nintendo says ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ coming to Switch March 30, 2025

Nintendo (NTDOY) announced that “Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition,” an enhanced port of the Wii U game of the same name, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on March 30, 2025. The original version of the game released exclusively for Wii U in 2015.

