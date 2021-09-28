Nintendo says 'Donkey Kong' area to open in Universal Studios Japan in 2024

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Tuesday that a "Donkey Kong" themed expansion to its "Super Nintendo World" land in the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will open in 2024.

