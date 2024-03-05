Nintendo Reveals MAR10 Day 2024 Celebrations, Deals

(RTTNews) - Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY) has revealed official promotions and celebratory activities for Mario Day 2024 on its official site. The event, known as MAR10 Day, will commence before March 10 with deals on first-party Mario games, a gift card promotion with console purchases, and bonuses for Switch Online users.

To mark MAR10 Day, Nintendo offers a Nintendo Switch Online 14-Day Free Trial Membership, extended from 7 days, until March 17.

Some of the popular titles that will be available at a discounted price of $39.99 each until March 16th, include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE, and many more, which can be purchased from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Until April 1, users with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can earn Platinum Points by playing Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online.

Fans can redeem Platinum Points for rewards like a My Nintendo Mario Zipper Pouch and Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers.

Fans who love to participate in in-person events can attend Mario Day celebrations at the Nintendo New York Store and GameStop. These events will include meet-and-greets with Mario and Luigi, gaming challenges, giveaways, and a movie screening.

For those who prefer online events, there will be a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament, which will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The top 310 players will receive one thousand My Nintendo Gold Points as a prize.

Nintendo has also created a special landing page for gamers to reminisce about their favorite Mario memories and a fantastic video as part of the celebration.

