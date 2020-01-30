Nintendo Q3 profit rises 6% on Switch sales but misses estimates

Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 6%, driven by Switch console sales in the year-end shopping season, but the earnings fell below market expectations.

(Corrects last year's Q3 operating profit in 2nd paragraph to 158.6 bln yen, not 148 bln yen) OSAKA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 6%, driven by Switch console sales in the year-end shopping season, but the earnings fell below market expectations. Profit for the October-December quarter was 168.7 billion yen ($1.54 billion) versus 158.6 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 175 billion yen from 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) Keywords: NINTEDO RESULTS/ (CORRECTED, URGENT, PIX)

