Nintendo Q1 Profit Rises

August 01, 2025 — 03:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nintendo reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 96.03 billion yen, up 18.6% from prior year. Profit per share was 82.48 yen compared to 69.53 yen. Net sales were 572.36 billion yen compared to 246.64 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 300.0 billion yen, profit per share of 257.68 yen, and net sales of 1.9 trillion yen.

