Nintendo Postpones Switch 2 Preorders Amid Rising Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Nintendo (NTDOY.PK) has announced delayed preorders for its highly anticipated Switch 2 console in the United States, citing uncertainty over President Donald Trump's newly imposed global tariffs.

Originally scheduled to begin on April 9, the preorder window will now be rescheduled as the company evaluates the potential impact of the sweeping trade measures. Despite the delay, the Switch 2 is still expected to launch on June 5, 2025.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement, adding that updated preorder details will be shared at a later date.

The decision follows Trump's recent announcement of comprehensive tariffs, including a 10 percent blanket tax on all imports and significantly higher rates on countries like Japan and Vietnam—two key players in Nintendo's supply chain.

Japan now faces a 24 percent reciprocal tariff, while Vietnam has been hit with a 46 percent rate. Nintendo had previously shifted manufacturing from China to Vietnam to avoid earlier tariffs during Trump's first term.

Retailing at $449.99, the Switch 2 boasts several improvements over its predecessor, including a 7.9-inch 1080p display, 256GB of storage, and a new C-button designed for in-game voice chat. The console's higher price tag—along with game prices ranging up to $79.99 may become even steeper if tariffs drive up costs.

Nintendo's move underscores the far-reaching implications of the new trade policies, with ripple effects now being felt in the tech and gaming sectors. U.S. markets have also responded negatively, experiencing their worst decline since mid 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.