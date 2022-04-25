Nintendo postpones Super Mario movie until spring 2023

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Tuesday it was delaying the release of its film using Super Mario Bros characters to April 2023 from late this year.

Nintendo said on Twitter the new release dates were April 7, 2023, for North America and April 28 for Japan.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.