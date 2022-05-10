Nintendo plays a safer, shorter game than Sony

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Component shortages have hurt gaming giants Sony and Nintendo, but the latter's stock is up 5% year-to-date, while its rival tumbled by more than a quarter. Earnings on Tuesday from the Japanese duo underscore the sharp divergence in their strategies.

Both are seeing sales of their key gaming consoles plunge. Sony saw https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/presen/er/pdf/21q4_sonypre.pdf March quarterly sales of its cash-cow PlayStation 5 device drop nearly 40% year-on-year to 2 million units, while Nintendo, the $56 billion creator of Super Mario, sold https://www.nintendo.co.jp/ir/pdf/2022/220510_6e.pdf 20% less Switch units in the year to March than in the previous year.

As a conglomerate, $105 billion Sony is more exposed to war in Ukraine, surging commodity prices and China's Covid-19 lockdowns: consumer electronics and semiconductors account for more than a third of its annual top line. Meanwhile, its PlayStation business looks outgunned by the $2 trillion Microsoft, whose XBox device competes for more serious gamers.

Nintendo’s Switch hardware and games, by contrast, targets a broader base of customers and account for the bulk of the company’s revenue. But the short-term benefit of its narrow focus will be a bigger risk over the long run as the gaming business transforms. (By Robyn Mak)

