Nintendo (NTDOY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nintendo Ltd (Symbol: NTDOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.20, changing hands as low as $70.01 per share. Nintendo Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.43 per share, with $82.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.26.

