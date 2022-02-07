Nintendo (NTDOY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nintendo Ltd (Symbol: NTDOY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.19, changing hands as high as $63.82 per share. Nintendo Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOY's low point in its 52 week range is $52.95 per share, with $82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.50.

