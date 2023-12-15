Nintendo (NTDOF) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 51.59

The average one-year price target for Nintendo (OTC:NTDOF) has been revised to 51.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 48.31 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.24 to a high of 69.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from the latest reported closing price of 48.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOF is 0.61%, a decrease of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 110,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 3.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,666K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,938K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 1.07% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,438K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,031K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 7.67% over the last quarter.

