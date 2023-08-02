Nintendo (NTDOF) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 47.52

The average one-year price target for Nintendo (OTC:NTDOF) has been revised to 47.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 44.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.54 to a high of 59.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of 45.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOF is 0.58%, a decrease of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 112,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 13.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 3.82% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,050K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 16.71% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOF by 13.81% over the last quarter.

