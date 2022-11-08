Nintendo lifts guidance on weaker yen, sees slower console sales

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T raised its annual profit forecast by 18% on Tuesday as a softer yen helped offset slower-than-expected Switch console sales.

Nintendo, which earns about 80% of its revenues overseas, expects its net profit to come to 400 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for the year to March 2023, up from the previous forecast of 340 billion yen.

($1 = 146.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

