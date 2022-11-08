Nintendo H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Profit View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Video game company Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 34.1 percent to 230.45 billion yen from 171.83 billion yen a year ago.

Earnings per share were 197.61 yen, up from 144.69 yen last year.

Operating profit was 220.39 billion yen, up 0.2 percent from the prior year.

Net sales grew 5.2 percent to 656.97 billion yen from 624.27 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 400 billion yen or 343.28 yen per share, down 16.3 percent from last year. Net sales are expected to be 1.65 trillion yen, down 2.7 percent.

The company previously expected profit attributable to owners of parent of 340 billion yen or 289.80 per share, and net sales of 1.60 trillion yen.

Operating profit for the year is still expected to be 500 billion yen, down 15.6 percent from the prior year.

In Japan, Nintendo shares were gaining around 1.7 percent to trade at 6,225 yen.

