Nintendo expects to sell 21 mln Switch consoles this year

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Tuesday it expects to sell 21 million Switch games consoles in the current financial year that started on April 1.

Nintendo sold 23.06 million Switch consoles in the year ended March. That compared with the 23 million units that the games maker forecast in February.

