Nintendo expects to sell 19 mln Switch devices this financial year

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Thursday it expects to sell 19 million Switch console units in the current financial year as consumers locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak drive demand for the hit device.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 21 million Switch units in the year ended March, beating its forecast of 19.5 million units.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

