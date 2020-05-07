Nintendo expects to sell 19 mln Switch devices this financial year

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects to sell 19 million Switch console units in the current financial year as consumers locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak drive demand for the hit device.

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said on Thursday it expects to sell 19 million Switch console units in the current financial year as consumers locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak drive demand for the hit device.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 21 million Switch units in the year ended March, beating its forecast of 19.5 million units.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters