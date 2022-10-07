Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) closed at $10.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Nintendo Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, down 5.95% from the prior-year quarter.

NTDOY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $12.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.89% and -13.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nintendo Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. Nintendo Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nintendo Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.19, which means Nintendo Co. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



