Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (NTDOY) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 12.82

The average one-year price target for Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:NTDOY) has been revised to 12.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 12.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -8.78 to a high of 23.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from the latest reported closing price of 11.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOY is 0.60%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 21,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABCAX - American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund A Class holds 3,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 16.19% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,263K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 1,921K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,794K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 21.29% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 1.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.