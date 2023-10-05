Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (NTDOY) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:NTDOY) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 14.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 26.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.85% from the latest reported closing price of 10.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOY is 0.69%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 21,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 3,331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares, representing an increase of 58.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 165.97% over the last quarter.

ABCAX - American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund A Class holds 3,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 16.19% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 34.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 71.72% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 1.84% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,436K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.