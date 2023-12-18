Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (NTDOY) Price Target Increased by 14.59% to 14.41

The average one-year price target for Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:NTDOY) has been revised to 14.41 / share. This is an increase of 14.59% from the prior estimate of 12.57 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -3.32 to a high of 31.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from the latest reported closing price of 11.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo Co. Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOY is 0.68%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 20,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 3,336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 4.61% over the last quarter.

ABCAX - American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund A Class holds 3,081K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 1.84% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,436K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.