Nintendo Co., - Depositary Receipt (NTDOY) Price Target Increased by 44.94% to 42.14

The average one-year price target for Nintendo Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NTDOY) has been revised to $42.14 / share. This is an increase of 44.94% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.02 to a high of $85.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.13% from the latest reported closing price of $13.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nintendo Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTDOY is 0.82%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 7,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABCAX - American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fund A Class holds 2,437K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 13.13% over the last quarter.

WFEIX - Wells Fargo Enterprise Fund Institutional Class holds 547K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 14.66% over the last quarter.

MGLBX - Marsico Global Fund holds 409K shares.

IDVO - Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF holds 283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 62.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTDOY by 118.61% over the last quarter.

