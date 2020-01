Nintendo CEO says no plans to launch new Switch model in 2020

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said the gaming company has no plans to launch a new Switch model this year.

Nintendo launched a handheld-only version of its hit console in September, driving demand for the hit device through the year-end shopping season.

There have been media reports the company is preparing an upgraded version of the Switch.

Nintendo's shares were trading down 4% on Friday morning, a day after the company upgraded its Switch sales forecast for the year ending March to 19.5 million units - a number seen as conservative by many analysts.

