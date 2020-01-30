Nintendo CEO says no plans to launch new Switch model in 2020

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Nintendo Co Ltd CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said the gaming company has no plans to launch a new Switch model this year.

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said the gaming company has no plans to launch a new Switch model this year.

Nintendo launched a handheld-only version of its hit console in September, driving demand for the hit device through the year-end shopping season.

There have been media reports the company is preparing an upgraded version of the Switch.

Nintendo's shares were trading down 4% on Friday morning, a day after the company upgraded its Switch sales forecast for the year ending March to 19.5 million units - a number seen as conservative by many analysts.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters