Nintendo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTDOY

In trading on Friday, shares of Nintendo Ltd (Symbol: NTDOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.25, changing hands as low as $42.06 per share. Nintendo Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.38 per share, with $49.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.30.

