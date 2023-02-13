Ninety One UK Cuts Stake in Cars.com (CARS)

Fintel reports that Ninety One UK has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Cars.com Inc (CARS). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2019 they reported 4.92MM shares and 7.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.57% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is $19.31. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from its latest reported closing price of $17.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is $702MM, an increase of 8.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 3,754.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.12%, an increase of 17.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 71,065K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 6.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,400K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,627K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 2,501K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 45.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,280K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 32.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Cars.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cars.com Inc. is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

