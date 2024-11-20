News & Insights

Ninety One Partners with Sanlam for Strategic Growth

November 20, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Ninety One (GB:N91) has released an update.

Ninety One and Sanlam have formed a strategic partnership, with Ninety One acquiring Sanlam Investment Management to become Sanlam’s primary active investment manager. This move will see Sanlam gain a significant stake in Ninety One, while Ninety One benefits from expanded market access and increased assets under management. The collaboration aims to enhance both companies’ positions in the financial market, leveraging their strengths for long-term growth and value creation.

