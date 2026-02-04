Ninety One Group (JSE:NY1) Price Target Increased by 46.86% to 62.02

The average one-year price target for Ninety One Group (JSE:NY1) has been revised to R62,02 / share. This is an increase of 46.86% from the prior estimate of R42,23 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R61,41 to a high of R63,84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.87% from the latest reported closing price of R5 493,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ninety One Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 34.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NY1 is 0.08%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.48% to 10,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,019K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,469K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 699K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 506K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NY1 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.