Ninety One Group (JSE:N91) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 53.63

The average one-year price target for Ninety One Group (JSE:N91) has been revised to R53,63 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of R48,14 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R43,48 to a high of R63,29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.03% from the latest reported closing price of R5 524,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ninety One Group. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N91 is 0.02%, an increase of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.14% to 18,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,807K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,569K shares , representing a decrease of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N91 by 3.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,502K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N91 by 19.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,314K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N91 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,769K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N91 by 21.16% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,396K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

