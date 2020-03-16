World Markets

Ninety One focusing on managing fund liquidity-CEO

Contributors
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published

Ninety One was focusing on making sure its funds have sufficient liquidity in volatile markets, its chief executive said on Monday, the asset manager's first day as a separate listed company after demerging from parent Investec.

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Ninety One was focusing on making sure its funds have sufficient liquidity in volatile markets, its chief executive said on Monday, the asset manager's first day as a separate listed company after demerging from parent Investec.

Investec did not go ahead with a planned public offering of 10% of its shares because of the recent falls in markets, but management planned to increase its shareholding over time, Hendrik du Toit told Reuters.

Shares in Ninety One opened at 135 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange, before rising to 150 pence in early trades. Investec had originally planned to sell a 10% stake somewhere between 190 and 235 pence per share.

This would have given the company a market capitalisation of up to 2.26 billion pounds ($2.79 billion).

($1 = 0.8088 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular