Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in - commissioner

November 30, 2022 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Jibran Ahmad for Reuters ->

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least nine workers were killed after a coal mine caved in in northwestern Pakistan's Orakzai district on Wednesday, a government official said.

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far, Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner, said. "We are probing the cause of the accident," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

