$NINE stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NINE stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,623,281 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NINE:
$NINE Insider Trading Activity
$NINE insiders have traded $NINE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID CROMBIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 87,224 shares for an estimated $59,930.
- THEODORE R. MOORE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,757 shares for an estimated $40,197.
- ANN G FOX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,242 shares for an estimated $31,045.
- GUY SIRKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,064 shares for an estimated $12,673.
- S. BRETT LUZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,785 shares for an estimated $4,094.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $NINE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCF PARTNERS, INC. removed 2,836,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,205,593
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 378,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,761
- UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 285,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,321
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 198,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,824
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 150,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,688
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 145,258 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,141
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 135,595 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,866
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $NINE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.