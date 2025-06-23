Stocks
NINE

$NINE stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 23, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$NINE stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,293,313 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NINE:

$NINE Insider Trading Activity

$NINE insiders have traded $NINE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID CROMBIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 87,224 shares for an estimated $59,930.
  • THEODORE R. MOORE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,757 shares for an estimated $40,197.
  • ANN G FOX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,242 shares for an estimated $31,045.
  • GUY SIRKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,064 shares for an estimated $12,673.
  • S. BRETT LUZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,785 shares for an estimated $4,094.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $NINE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $NINE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NINE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.