$NINE stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NINE stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,293,313 of trading volume.

$NINE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NINE:

$NINE insiders have traded $NINE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID CROMBIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 87,224 shares for an estimated $59,930 .

. THEODORE R. MOORE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,757 shares for an estimated $40,197 .

. ANN G FOX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,242 shares for an estimated $31,045 .

. GUY SIRKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,064 shares for an estimated $12,673 .

. S. BRETT LUZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,785 shares for an estimated $4,094.

$NINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $NINE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.