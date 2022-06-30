Nine people shot in Newark, New Jersey - reports

Updates with police confirmation

June 30 (Reuters) - Nine people, including at least one juvenile, were shot and wounded in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, police said.

The victims were taken to two nearby hospitals, where they were all listed in stable condition with gunshot wounds, Newark spokesman Raul Malave said.

No further details were immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

