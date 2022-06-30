US Markets

Nine people shot in Newark, New Jersey - reports

Contributors
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Eric Beech Reuters
Published

Nine people, including at least one juvenile, were shot and wounded in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, police said.

Updates with police confirmation

June 30 (Reuters) - Nine people, including at least one juvenile, were shot and wounded in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, police said.

The victims were taken to two nearby hospitals, where they were all listed in stable condition with gunshot wounds, Newark spokesman Raul Malave said.

No further details were immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sandra Maler)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular