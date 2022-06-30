US Markets

Nine people shot in Newark, New Jersey - reports

Contributor
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Published

Nine people, including at least one minor, were shot and wounded in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, local media said.

The victims were taken to two nearby hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition with gunshot wounds, ABC-7 reported.

No further details were immediately available on the incident, which took place shortly after 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

