Nine-month sales dip at South Africa's Pepkor on lockdown hit

July 24 (Reuters) - South African clothing retailer Pepkor Holdings said on Friday sales for the nine months to June 30 fell 1.5% after its stores were shut in the third quarter due to a COVID-19 lockdown.

Pepkor, a subsidiary of Steinhoff International , said group sales fell to 52.3 billion rand ($3.13 billion). It added that the national lockdown period during April resulted in lost revenue of an estimated 5 billion rand. ($1 = 16.7224 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emma Rumney) ((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PEPKOR HOLDINGS OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

