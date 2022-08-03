Nine miners likely trapped after collapse at Mexican mine, says president

Adds details of the accident

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday nine miners were "likely" trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed.

"I hope we find them safe," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter, adding that the collapse of the mine caused a flood inside.

Some 92 elements of the national defense secretary were at the seen, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, he said.

The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality and local media showed footage of family members asking about the miners outside the premises.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

