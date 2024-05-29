News & Insights

Nine Mile Metals Reveals High-Grade Drill Results

May 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Nine Mile Metals Ltd (TSE:NINE) has released an update.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd has reported promising results from its latest drilling at The Wedge VMS Drill Target in New Brunswick, with significant intersections of copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver. Notably, drill hole WD-24-03 unveiled copper equivalent grades of 1.58% over 32.10 meters, including higher grade zones of 2.60% Cu-Eq over 16.15 meters and 3.61% Cu-Eq over 8.15 meters. These findings highlight the potential of the Bathurst Mining Camp area for valuable mineral deposits.

Stocks mentioned

VMSXF

