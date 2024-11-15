News & Insights

Nine Mile Metals Completes Private Placement Financing

November 15, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Nine Mile Metals Ltd (TSE:NINE) has released an update.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has successfully closed its private placement financing, raising $53,332 through the issuance of over a million units at $0.05 each. The funds will be used for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees, as the company continues to focus on mineral exploration in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp.

