Nine Mile Metals Completes Private Placement Financing

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has successfully closed its private placement financing, raising $53,332 through the issuance of over a million units at $0.05 each. The funds will be used for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees, as the company continues to focus on mineral exploration in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp.

