Nine kidnapped after pirates attack vessel off Nigeria, says ship owner

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Pirates attacked an oil production vessel off Nigeria in the early hours of Thursday and kidnapped nine Nigerian nationals, its owner BW Offshore BWO.OL said on Thursday.

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), the Sendje Berge, was producing oil from the Okwori oilfield operated by Addax Petroleum, a part of China's Sinopec Group.

"The incident onboard the FPSO has ended and none of those remaining onboard have suffered physical injuries," the Oslo-listed company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

